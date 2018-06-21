Neighbors remember well-known woman killed in San Jose Boulevard crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police have identified the woman who was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on San Jose Boulevard that sent four others, including her husband, to the hospital.

Tricia Bettman, 67, was a passenger in a car driven by her husband, Jack Bettman, who News4Jax was told was critically injured in the crash.

Neighbors told News4Jax on Wednesday that the Bettmans were very well-known in their community. Several neighbors said they thought of them as family.

"Just very kind, decent people," neighbor Philip Levy said. "It’s terrible. Reminds you that life is fleeting.”

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the couple were traveling north on San Jose Boulevard near Ciento Boulevard about 3 p.m. Tuesday when their Lexus crossed the center line and crashed into a southbound Toyota Tundra carrying three people.

Tricia Bettman, who police said lived less than a mile from the site of the crash, died at the scene. Neighbors said her husband was critically injured.

Police said all three people in the pickup truck were hospitalized with serious injuries.

The Bettmans' neighbors on Cheryl Drive said the couple were well-known and respected.

"He always said, 'Hi,' to my dogs. Whenever I stopped, he said, 'Hi,' to my dogs," neighbor Lynn Vermiyla said. "The wife, Tricia, she retired last year. She was all excited because she just discovered volunteering."

Since Tuesday’s deadly crash, relatives have gathered at both the hospital to check on Jack Bettman, who remained in critical condition at last check, and at the couple’s home.

“We’re reaching out however we can just to help the family," Vermiyla said.

Relatives at the couple’s house did not wish to make any comments on camera as they were still dealing with the tragedy. That's why neighbors vowed to make sure the family has help.

“We will all come together and support this family for as long as it takes," neighbor Sharon Storey said.

Neighbors also said the Bettmans were very well-known among the Jewish community

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

