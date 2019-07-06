Northside power park's boilers and stack to be imploded this month

JEA image shows the boilers and stack located on the site of the retired plant that will be imploded.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - JEA will take the next step in permanently decommissioning the St. Johns River Power Park on the city's Northside with the implosion of its boilers and stack, the utility announced Friday.

The implosion of the three large structures located on the site of the retired plant off New Berlin Road is set for 8 a.m. July 19.

No roads are scheduled to close, but people who live nearby and those driving in the area may hear loud noises and notice dust in the area. There will be no public viewing area.

The implosion will be directed by the same company that managed the implosion of the power park's two cooling towers in 2018. In April, the selective catalytic reactors were imploded at the power park.

It's unclear whether the boilers and stack will be imploded at the same time, as the contractor has yet to announce the order in which the implosions will take place, according to JEA.

IMAGES OF UNITS BEING IMPLODED: Boiler set for demolition | Stack and boiler set for demolition with turbine areas remaining | Stack and boiler set for demolition with deaerators and turbines remaining

The overall boiler structures are 240 feet high and each boiler, including its support steel, weighs 11,500 tons. The stack is 640 feet high, with its shell weighing 14,325 tons and each chimney weighing 4,300 tons.

Community members with questions or concerns about the upcoming implosion are asked to call the JEA Project Outreach team at 904-665-7500 or email projectoutreach@jea.com.

JEA said the decommissioning of the power park is currently scheduled to be complete at the end of June 2020. After the implosion on July 19, crews will continue to remove materials from the site in preparation for remediation and redevelopment of the land.

