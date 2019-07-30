System set up for donors to directly help families hurt by fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In the wake of a devastating fire at a Jacksonville apartment complex, News4Jax was flooded with questions about where and how to donate to the displaced families.

Millennia Housing Management, which runs the Calloway Cove apartments, formerly Washington Heights, has set up a "Donor Direct Initiative" to connect donors with the families in need of help.

Donors need to fill out, sign and return some forms to be authorized to donate to the impacted families.

FORMS: Donor agreement | Instruction agreement | Memo to donors

Once the forms have been received, the donors will be given the names and contact information for families in need of resources.

The families have signed a release authorizing the management company to release their personal information to donors.

Those wanting to donate can then contact the families directly with their donated goods and to coordinate delivery.

The fire at Calloway Cove displaced 10 families and sent a woman and her three children to the UF Health Shands Burn Center in Gainesville in critical condition. Multiple sources told the I-TEAM that the fire happened after a gas stove exploded in an apartment unit.

Dozens of people from the complex were forced out of their homes into a Northside hotel while the apartment complex looks into potential gas leaks.

Farm Share is partnering with Sen. Al Lawson, the American Red Cross, the United Way and the city of Jacksonville to host a food distribution to benefit those affected by the Calloway Cove fire, beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Mayor Lenny Curry, State Sen. Audrey Gibson, State Rep. Kimberly Daniels, State Rep Tracie Davis, and Council Member Brenda Priestly Jackson will attend the event. A variety of food and services will be offered until supplies last.

