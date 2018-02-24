Mother of slain 7-year-old: 'Find my baby's killer'

Photo of Tashawn Gallon on image of memorial outside Mt. Herman Street home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville mother made an emotional plea Friday night at a vigil remembering her 7-year-old son who was killed in the crossfire of a gun battle last weekend.

"Find my damn baby's killer," begged Tashawn Gallon's mother. "That's all I want you all to do. Find my baby's killer."

As family members, friends and neighbors stood in a circle outside the home on Mt. Herman Street in Durkeeville where Tashawn was killed, May Johnson delivered a powerful prayer.

“Let your holy will be done, God," Johnson prayed. "Stop the violence, God.”

Tashawn was among a group that was gathered outside the home on Mt. Herman Street shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday when someone in an SUV stopped and opened fire, investigators said.

The boy was shot and killed as someone inside the vehicle and another person in the yard traded gunfire that night, police said.

“We have to come together as a neighborhood and stop the violence," Johnson said. "Something has to be done here in Jacksonville and end this violence and shooting, especially when it come to a child who is 7 years old.”

On Tuesday, police said, homicide detectives located the SUV they suspect was involved in the boy's shooting death. Investigators believe the gray Acura RDX is the same one that a gunman fired from when it stopped in front of the Mt. Herman Street home.

The Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to an arrest in the case was increased to $20,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

As loved ones remembered Tashawn nearly a week after he was killed, officers positioned themselves at both corners of the block to make sure people were safe.

Tashawn's mother did not wish to be interviewed after the vigil.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help Tashawn's family with funeral expenses.

Men Against Destruction Defending Against Drugs and Social Disorder (MAD DADS) will be holding a community walk Saturday on Mt. Herman Street to raise awareness about the child's shooting death.

