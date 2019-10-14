Jacksonville memorial to honor Army sergeant who was shot, killed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A memorial to honor an Army sergeant who was fatally shot in on-post housing at Fort Campbell in Kentucky was scheduled to take place Monday evening in Jacksonville.

The memorial comes a year after the death of Army Sgt. Brittney Silvers, 27, of Jacksonville. She was buried Nov. 1 at the Jacksonville National Cemetery.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging her estranged husband, Victor Silvers, with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in the Oct. 14, 2018 shooting that killed Brittney Silvers, and wounded her friend. The indictment also charges him with domestic violence.

An arrest affidavit showed the two were in the middle of a divorce and Brittney Silvers had obtained a restraining order.

The memorial was scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Wall at TIAA Bank Field.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.