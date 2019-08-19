Middleburg man gets 15 years in prison in deadly hit-and-run case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Middleburg man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to DUI manslaughter in a deadly 2017 hit-and-run.

Joseph Wayne Wooten, 28, entered the guilty plea last week as part of a plea agreement in which prosecutors dropped a count of leaving the scene of a deadly crash, according to court records.

Wooten was ordered to serve three years’ probation after his prison sentence and complete 100 hours of community service. The judge revoked his license and ordered him to pay $10,000 restitution.

The charges stem from the death of Bradley Kirk, a 29-year-old Jacksonville father of three, who died after he was hit by a Chevrolet SUV while walking along West Beaver Street on April 20, 2017.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Wooten left the scene. But authorities found his SUV about 12 hours later in a neighborhood located approximately two miles away from the scene of the crash.

Surveillance video released by the State Attorney’s Office showed Wooten apparently drinking at a bar three hours before the wreck. Investigators said he admitted drinking and taking drugs beforehand.

Wooten has 30 days to appeal the conviction.

