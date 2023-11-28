Cold night shelters opening in several local counties as temperatures dip

(Craig Mitchelldyer, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As temperatures drop into the 40s, area homeless shelters have been working to spread awareness and expand capacity.

Warming shelters are opening in Duval, Alachua and Glynn counties as temperatures dip.

Tuesday morning temperatures dipped into the low 40s.

The shelters are opening to give people a place to stay warm.

The City Rescue Mission opens Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. The shelter plans to increase its overnight capacity and extend its hours as long as the temperature is below 40 degrees.

All guests will receive a hot meal and will be offered access to showers and clean clothing.

In Gainesville, the city is opening in Cold Night Shelter Program from today through Wednesday. It will remain in effect until overnight low temperatures rise above 45 degrees.

In Brunswick, Georgia temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s. The Well, a homeless day shelter operated by FaithWorks, will open a night-time warming station.

It opens on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. until Wednesday at 11 a.m.

If you would like to help this holiday season, visit Sulzbacher’s website, City Rescue Mission’s website, or the Salvation Army of Northeast Florida’s website. And anyone wishing to donate to the Salvation Army can do so here.