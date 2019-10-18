Mother: Logan Mott's grandmother was his 'advocate' & 'champion'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The mother of Logan Mott went before a court Friday during a sentencing hearing for her 17-year-old son, who admitted to killing his grandmother and burying her body in a shallow grave in the backyard of his father's Neptune Beach home.

Mott was 15 years old when he was charged with second-degree murder in the 2017 death of his grandmother, Kristina French. As part of a plea deal, he's facing between 15 and 40 years in prison.

The teen's mother, Carrie Mott, described her relationship with Logan Mott, and her son's father, Eric Mott, whom she said she met in the '90s when they were both in the Navy. She said they were some of the best years of her life.

But after multiple miscarriages and issues with postpartum depression, Carrie Mott said their relationship fell apart. During her hospital stays, Mott said French, her mother-in-law, visited her.

"Christina had this ability to just, she really, you could just tell she really cared for me and love me like a daughter," Mott said. "She was so kind and giving and good and filled with love and showed me nothing but kindness."

Two years after Logan Mott was born, Eric and Carrie Mott filed for divorce. Logan Mott's father got residential custody, and Carrie Mott saw her son during summers and holidays in Missouri. She said her son had a great relationship with his grandmother.

"He adored Kristina, and he respected her so much, and he had so much fun with her," Mott said. "She was like a breath of fresh air. She protected him, and she was his advocate and his champion."

Mott said during the last call she had with Logan Mott before the shooting, he was laughing with his grandmother.

Barbara Delifus, who was Logan Mott's middle school nurse when he attended Fletcher Middle School, also took the stand Friday. She said Mott ate lunch in the clinic with her every day and that she regularly visited him during his time behind bars.

WATCH: Logan Mott's middle school nurse takes the stand

In addition to helping Mott manage his diabetes, Delifus said, she and the 17-year-old developed a friendship. She said he was one of the smartest students she's ever known.

"Something about Logan's eyes are just full of life and intelligence," Delifus told the court. "He's just so smart about everything. He could basically communicate about everything."

During Mott's lunch period, Delifus said there were no limitations to their conversations, which included politics, education and life. Delifus said Mott talked a lot about government, including communist and socialist regimes. But she said Logan Mott never seemed militant or rebellious.

"It really hurt Logan to see humans suffer, no matter what country they were in. It was unnecessary to cause harm to a person because of what a government has done," she said.

Delifus described Mott's behavior when his blood sugar was low.

"When Logan's blood sugar is low, he's here, but he isn't here," she said. "It's almost like he's in another place. The same when it was high. Physically, he was there with me, but mentally, no."

After Mott left middle school, Delifus said she didn't see him as much, but she still continued to visit him in jail for 2 1/2 years.

When asked if Mott seemed remorseful, Delifus had this response:

"If Logan could go back to that second, it never would have occurred. The Logan that I know doesn't have the capacity to harm anyone. He's about love and peace and giving. That's the Logan that I know."

On Wednesday, video was released showing Mott's arrest when he was stopped at the Canadian border driving French's car, which contained an arsenal of guns and a bloody knife. A clinical psychologist took the stand Thursday, speaking mainly about the trauma the teen faced throughout his life and how it affected his development and mental health.

The trial will continue Tuesday. There will be a status hearing that morning at 8:30 a.m.

