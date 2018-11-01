Unwanted guests check in to 2 restaurants, prompting critical violations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Serious violations stacked up in this week's Restaurant Report.

Two Jacksonville restaurants were briefly shut down because of pests.

Inspectors found 27 flies in the kitchen, 21 dead roaches and 15 live roaches crawling on the walls inside Jax What's Cookin'. The restaurant on Lane Avenue South faced a brief closure.

INSPECTION REPORTS: Jax What's Cookin'

It's the same pesky problem that led to their first closure back in June. The restaurant is back open without any bugs in sight.

The Quality Inn on Commonwealth Avenue also had some unwanted guests check in. Health inspectors forced the restaurant inside the hotel to shut its doors until it could get the bugs out.

INSPECTION REPORTS: Quality Inn

It was cited for around 35 flies, 30 rodent droppings and one dead roach. Although it is back open, a follow-up inspection is now required.

