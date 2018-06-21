Troopers ID 4 killed in crash on SR 206 in Elkton

ELKTON, Fla. - Four people killed in a fiery head-on collision involving two SUVs Wednesday morning in Elkton were identified by troopers the next day.

The Florida Highway Patrol on Thursday identified the driver of a red Dodge Durango who died as Richard Jon-Robert Wilke, 26, of Jacksonville. He was the only occupant.

Troopers said all three people from Lithia, a suburb of Tampa, in an Inifiniti QX60 died. They identified the driver as John Brandon Hendricks, 47, and the two passengers as 49-year-old Renee Bernadette Hendricks and 20-year-old Niyah Renee Hendricks.

The crash occurred just before 8 a.m. on State Road 206, between County Road 305 and Interstate 95, in St. Johns County.

According to the FHP report, the Dodge driver was traveling east on S.R. 206 and passed a tractor-trailer, but failed to return to the eastbound lane. That's when, troopers said, the driver of the Infiniti in the westbound lane tried to swerve to the right, but the front of the Durango struck the front of the Infiniti.

One of the vehicles caught fire, shutting down S.R. 206 for nearly five hours.

According to the troopers, the truck driver witnessed the collision and remained at the scene to help investigators.

The Highway Patrol said all occupants of the two SUVs involved in the crash were killed. Troopers said the 20-year-old passenger in the Infiniti was the only person not wearing a seat belt.

No charges are pending.

