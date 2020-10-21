Siblings write book, sell copies to buy diapers for Miles of Diapers drive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pair of siblings decided to write a book and sell copies of it in order to buy diapers for the Miles of Diapers collection drive.

Julius, 8, and Jy, 10, sold 10 copies of the book to raise funds for families in need.

Their book is also important because it’s meant to stop discrimination against natural hair.

Julius and Jy, who are from the Seminole Tribe, expressed the importance of teaching others about their heritage.

“We saw a lot of kids getting discriminated against because of their natural hair. We just felt like we should make a book about it to tell kids why their hair is so special,” Jy said.

With the money Julius and Jy raised, they bought three boxes of diapers to support their community.

If you are now feeling inspired to help, please help by donating diapers, wipes and formula.

Through Oct. 30, there will be collection boxes at WJXT, Fields Auto Group Dealerships, Tire Outlet stores and Community Health Outreach of Jacksonville. (See all addresses below.)

Community Health Outreach also has an Amazon Wish List if you prefer to shop online.

Drop off locations