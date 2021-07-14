Local Teen Runs Unique Camp For Kids | River City Live

Most teens spend their summers working at McDonalds or playing video games but not Abigail Fixel. For the past four summers, she has directed, produces and organized a free two-week musical theater camp for 30 elementary aged children who otherwise wouldn’t have the opportunity to attend a summer camp. The campers are provided with breakfast, lunch and two snacks daily and even put on a full musical theater performance for their friends, families and guardians at the end of camp. At just seventeen-years-old, this will be Abigail’s fifth year organizing Camp Fixel for 30 incoming 2nd through 6th graders and she plans to continue the camp for more years to come.

