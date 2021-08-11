Pop-Up Shop at the Cummer Museum | River City Live

The Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens has commissioned British installation artist, Rebecca Louise Law, to create and implement a site-specific installation, using flowers and natural materials, exploring the relationship between humanity and nature. The exhibition will open to the public on Friday, July 30, 2021, and run through January 9, 2022.

A proponent of sustainability, Law will incorporate 1.2 million flowers from her previous installations around the world in the creation of the Museum’s installation, which also requires more than 1,200 community volunteer hours to install.

To go along with this incredible, immersive experience, the Cummer Museum will also have a pop-up shop nearby the exhibit. This pop-up shop includes such items as jewelry, unique art, and items from Rebecca Louise Law herself.

To find out more head to cummermuseum.org.