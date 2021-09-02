Get S'More Fun Out Of Your Holiday Weekend! | River City Live

Looking for a sweet treat this holiday weekend? Something that is easy and will create s’more fun for the kids? Look no further than a fun twist to the campfire s’more! We got to speak with our friend Ali Webb of Alley Cakes in Neptune Beach. She recommends instead of using graham crackers to use a delicious cookie such as chocolate chip or M&M. She also recommends using a wafer cookie that you can buy at any grocery store. You can also switch up the chocolate by using a Reese’s or another type of candy to make the s’more even more unique. No matter what you choose, you’ll be sure to have a sweet Labor Day weekend following these tips!