Air Fryer Friday: Two Ingredient Air Fryer Apple Pies | River City Live

1 can Apple pie filling

2 pie crusts I like Pillsbury boxed crusts



1. Preheat the Air Fryer to 380 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Cut circles into the pie dough using a hand pie mold or a bowl and a knife. Scoop the apple filling onto the dough.

3. Fold the dough over in the mold and seal. Continue until you’ve used all of the pie dough. About 3-4 pies.

4. Add parchment paper to the Air Fryer before placing the hand pies, or spray the Air Fryer with non stick cooking spray. Cook for 6 minutes, turning the pies about halfway through the cook time.

