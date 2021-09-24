Partly Cloudy icon
River City Live

Air Fryer Friday: Two Ingredient Air Fryer Apple Pies | River City Live

  • 1 can Apple pie filling
  • 2 pie crusts I like Pillsbury boxed crusts

1. Preheat the Air Fryer to 380 degrees Fahrenheit.
2. Cut circles into the pie dough using a hand pie mold or a bowl and a knife. Scoop the apple filling onto the dough.
3. Fold the dough over in the mold and seal. Continue until you’ve used all of the pie dough. About 3-4 pies.
4. Add parchment paper to the Air Fryer before placing the hand pies, or spray the Air Fryer with non stick cooking spray. Cook for 6 minutes, turning the pies about halfway through the cook time.

