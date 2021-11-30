Vintage Market Days is Back!

Vintage Market Days is an upscale vintage-inspired market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings consumable yummies, seasonal plantings and a little more. The Market is a three day event held several times a year in various communities. Each Vintage Market Days event is a unique opportunity for vendors to display their talents and passions in different venues throughout the country. The Market will also provide the customer with a very special shopping experience. We absolutely love the thought of bringing the Vintage experience to both vendors and customers throughout the country!
Event Hours & Admissions
Friday, December 3, 2021
Early Buying Event
10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Saturday, December 4, 2021
General Admission
10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Sunday, December 5, 2021
General Admission
10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Admission for children under 12 is free. Cash and credit card are accepted at the gate at the Clay County Fairgrounds. Once purchased, your ticket is good for re-entry into the event all weekend.