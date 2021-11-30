Vintage Market Days is Back!

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Vintage Market Days is an upscale vintage-inspired market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings consumable yummies, seasonal plantings and a little more. The Market is a three day event held several times a year in various communities. Each Vintage Market Days event is a unique opportunity for vendors to display their talents and passions in different venues throughout the country. The Market will also provide the customer with a very special shopping experience. We absolutely love the thought of bringing the Vintage experience to both vendors and customers throughout the country!

Event Hours & Admissions

Friday, December 3, 2021

Early Buying Event

10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Saturday, December 4, 2021

General Admission

10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Sunday, December 5, 2021

General Admission

10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Admission for children under 12 is free. Cash and credit card are accepted at the gate at the Clay County Fairgrounds. Once purchased, your ticket is good for re-entry into the event all weekend.