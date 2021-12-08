Last minute holiday gift ideas!

A little more than two weeks til Christmas and Anne Roy has a final assortment of gift ideas for you to check out. Details are below:

The Barsys Coaster instantly turns cocktail lovers into home bartenders. Simply select your drink and follow the instructions on the app. Watch as the Coaster vibrantly illuminates and changes colors to indicate when to start and stop pouring each ingredient. Once the cocktail is complete, remove the glass from the coaster and enjoy! thebarsys.com

Get ready to mix and mingle thanks to these mini patented Packed Party holiday light cups! The perfect novelty accessory to add to any party, bar cart, or holiday event, these ready-to-cheers sippers sure to make the season a little (or a lot) merrier. packedparty.com or neimanmarcus.com

Sassy Woof dog gear is so fetch, your pup will be begging for more. Style meets functionality. Made for dog lovers, by dog lovers. Functional & affordable for you, stylish for them. Free US Shipping. sassywoof.com

Looking for a unique gift for the female golfer in your life? CALLIOPE is an apparel and accessory brand that is dedicated to the modern woman golfer. The brand puts women at the center of its design by mixing function with fashion-forward designs to get a signature look that makes a statement on and off the course. Best sellers include the Lucky Lockets and Belt Bags. calliopegolf.com

For the last 25 years EMU Australia has been inspired by innovating with sustainable and natural materials, to create quality footwear that lasts. The slippers and shoes are made from Australian Merino wool, leather and Australian sheepskin--all are world renowned for their super-natural qualities including next-to-skin softness, as well as being renewable, biodegradable and 100% natural. emuaustralia.com

Every Big League Pillow™ is a one of a kind, just like your MVP(s)! You select the team colors, city and featured name. Your personalized Big League Pillow™ will arrive in its very own “locker” box and also included is a motivational draft letter to add to the excitement for your littlest or biggest fan! bigleaguepillows.com