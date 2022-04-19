The Lincolnville Museum & Cultural Center gets an upgrade

If you haven’t been to the Lincolnville Museum & Cultural Center in some years, Covid or not, know that it has changed a lot. If you have never been, you’re missing out. The museum focuses on sharing 450 years of history of St. Augustine. It’s the history of African Americans and a number of other cultures told in an inclusive manner. While many assume the story begins with slavery, that assumption would be incorrect. Rance returned to the museum for the first time in 5 years and came away amazed with what the team has done. www.lincolnvillemuseum.org