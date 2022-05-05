Dinosaur Adventure roars into Jacksonville this weekend

Dinosaur Adventure will transform The Jacksonville Fairgrounds into a prehistoric exhibit with big dinosaurs and massive family fun. For two days only, May 7 & 8, guests will have the rare opportunity to travel back 65 million years to experience the thrill of the prehistoric age.

Learn more at https://www.dinosauradventure.com

While giant dinosaurs are the “meat and bone” of the event, Dinosaur Adventure also features our newest baby dinosaurs which guests can interact with!

Children’s Activities: As part of the Dinosaur Adventure, children of all ages will enjoy a variety of dino-mite activities. Experience the thrill of a realistic fossil search, race in Jurassic jeeps, bounce around in prehistoric themed obstacle courses, ride your favorite dinosaurs, and more!

This event runs May 7 & 8. Guests can expect the average adventure to last between two to three hours. Tickets are limited and sold on a per day, per hour basis. To guarantee admission, purchase your tickets online in advance. Prices start at $25 with add-on adventure pack options for children. Each child’s admission will include unlimited activities. *Excludes face painting and mining area*

Additional activity tickets may be purchased at the event.

Tickets: https://www.dinosauradventure.com/jacksonville/

The Jacksonville Fairgrounds – 510 Fairground Pl, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Schedule:

Saturday, May 7th| 9:00 am – 8:00 pm

Sunday, May 8th | 9:00 am – 7:00 pm