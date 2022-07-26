Fitness Friday | Why stretching is so important

Our friend Pat Henigan with Jacksonville Fitness Academy joins our show to talk about why stretching is so important and what you should know. Here are a few benefits of stretching:

1. Stretching Can Help Prevent Injury:

Stretching before physical activity helps prevent injury by bringing blood flow to the muscles, warming them up, and decreasing any tightness.

2. Stretching Can Improve Posture & Prevent Back Pain:

If we have poor posture that can directly influence back pain. By stretching our pectorals and upper trap muscles we can prevent the muscles from being too tight which helps improve our posture.

3. Stretching Can Help Improve Range of Motion

As we age, our joints lose range of motion. By doing simple stretches everyday we can help prevent this from happening.