Air Fryer Friday: Battle of the beignets

OREO RECIPE:

One pack of oreos

One can of crescent roll dough

Powdered sugar (optional)

1. Unfold crescent roll dough on a flat surface and gently separate.

2. Add any flavor Oreo, Reese’s cup, or any cookie to croissant dough the inside of the dough.

3. Gather dough together and squeeze top to close the Oreo inside. Be careful not to tear the dough or leave any side openings.

4. Place cookie filled dough inside air fryer basket.

5. Set Air Fryer on 350 Degrees for 7 minutes.

BEIGNETS RECIPE

1 cup self-rising flour

1 cup sour cream (or greek yogurt)

3 tablespoons sugar

1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 Cup Powdered Sugar (optional)

1. In a large bowl combine yogurt, sugar, and vanilla. Stir in the flour to form a dough. Once smooth and all mixed in, place it on a floured surface, using a rolling pin shape it into a rectangle, and fold it a few times.

2. Shape again into a 1″ inch thick rectangle and cut it into 9 pieces that resemble smaller rectangles or squares. Lightly dust each piece with flour and set them aside to rest for 15 minutes.

3. Preheat the air fryer to 350 degrees F. Lightly spray the tray/basket with canola spray.

4. Brush the tops of the dough with melted butter and place butter side down into the air fryer tray or basket.

5. Air fry for 6-7 minutes or until the edges are starting to brown.

6. Flip and cook for another 6-7 minutes.

7. Dust with powdered sugar and serve.