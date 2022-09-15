5 & Dime Theatre has a new home and new production

The 5 & Dime Theatre Co. presents the Jacksonville premiere of “The Royale,” a play about a fight for the ultimate place in history. Based on true events, “The Royale” takes place in the highly segregated early-1900s boxing circuit as Jay “The Sport” Jackson, a black boxer, fights to be the world’s heavyweight champion. Live onstage at The Florida Ballet from September 16-25. www.the5anddime.org