“Deborah Roberts: I’m” makes only east coast stop at the Cummer

The Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens will present one of its newest exhibitions, Deborah Roberts: I’m. In the exhibition, artist Deborah Roberts critiques notions of beauty, the body, race, and identity in contemporary society through the lens of Black children. Her mixed media works combine found images, sourced from the internet, with hand-painted details in striking figural compositions that invite viewers to look closely. Her focus on Black children investigates how societal pressures, projected images of beauty or masculinity and the violence of American racism conditions their experiences growing up in this country as well as how others perceive them. The exhibition will be on view through December 4. www.cummermuseum.org