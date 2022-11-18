Southern Momma performing at the Comedy Zone

Bang Productions presents the New Southern Momma Comedy Tour. Darren Knight Live featuring Comedians Red Squirrel and Gary Cargal.

Darren Knight, aka Southern Momma from Munford, Alabama, is the fastest rising comedian in American history. Variety magazine picked Darren as 10 Comics to Watch in 2018. He has a massive following nationwide on multiple social media platforms. Darren has been selling out theatres and casinos his whole career. His character “Southern Momma” is a household name in the South.

For tickets visit: comedyzone.com/