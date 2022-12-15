Fun stocking stuffers for the holidays

Are you looking for some fun, useful and cool stocking stuffers? Anne Roy has found a few that are just as thoughtful and unique as all those presents that will be under the tree.

Lingo Cards offers uniquely-themed, premium quality playing cards with the world’s most popular languages and slangs. Featuring most commonly-used phrases essential for travel accompanied by phonetic pronunciations, the playing cards offer a fun and easy way to learn a new language while playing some of your favorite card games. lingoplayingcards.com

Maya J Jewelry takes two things we love to wear on our wrists, hair ties and trendy bracelets, and combines them into one fashionable jewelry accessory– Bracelet Hair Ties! It’s an item that everyone is sure to love and actually use and will easily mix and match with other bracelets you already own. mayajnyc.com

Worried about losing your AirPods and want to keep them close at hand? Don’t fret, the Tapper Strap puts your daily AirPods worries at ease. Expandable holder for easy insertion and yet sturdy grip of your AirPods, plus a built-in magnetic lock for convenient safekeeping. gettapper.com

Dangle It lets you make a custom air freshener of your pet, your husband, your wife, your children and more. You can upload any photo and they offer over 10 different amazing scents. Photos are cropped for you and single orders can be placed. Made in the USA. dangleit.com

Desert Fox products offer some of the funniest tumblers on the market. The unique soda/beer can shaped tumbler is made of stainless steel double wall construction. It holds 17oz of your favorite beverage and there are a dozen options to choose from. Desertfoxproducts.com