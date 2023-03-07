Pawsing 4 Pets | Fur Sisters GIE Ellie a Furr-ever home

Today on Paws-ing for Pets we welcomed Ellie who is looking for his forever home! She was taken in after the ER vet called asking for help. She came in with a broken leg after being hit by a car and the owner opted to euthanize instead of surgery. So we stepped up and took her into the rescue. They surrendered her and we took her into Fur Sisters, paid for the surgery and she is now recovering as a medical foster. She is 6 months old and the sweetest baby girl! She will be available for adoption once medically cleared.

. FUR SISTERS Is a non-profit rescue focusing on Animals in high kill shelters and other urgent situations. We give them loving homes, health care, and support to be the best they can be. Saving their lives gives these animals a voice!

To find out more about Toby or how to support Fur Sisters, visit: https://www.fursisters.org/