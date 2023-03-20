Paws-ing for Pets | Help Yaygo Find His Forever Home

Yaygo is an 8-year-old dog with the cutest freckled snout. He likes long walks on the beach, laying in the grass, and feeling the wind on his face during car rides. Yaygo is one of our Dog Day Out Adventure Dogs, and some of his new friends said he is adventurous and full of life, while also being calm and sweet. Yaygo loves making new human friends and is good with other dogs. Yaygo would love to spend a day in the park with you and then take a nap together when you get home.

Yaygo is a senior dog, and senior dogs can sometimes have trouble adjusting to shelter life. While Yaygo has been doing great at JHS and has become a volunteer and staff favorite, we are ready to see him join a family and comfortably live out his golden years with them!

For folks looking to support pets like Yaygo at JHS, we are hosting a fill-a-truck donation drive with Jaguar Moving this Saturday, March 18th from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.! We will be collecting donations to fill a 26-foot moving truck with supplies for JHS programs. Find us at JHS’s corner lot on Foster Drive and Beach Blvd. Plus, Chinchilla’s Eats On The Streets food truck will be on site!

