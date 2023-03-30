Anila Quayyum Agha: Flight Patterns at the Cummer Museum

Internationally renowned artist Anila Quayym Agha returned to Jacksonville with Anila Quayyum Agha: Flight Patterns—a new immersive exhibition at the Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens. Agha uses art to explore her dual experiences living in her native country and as an immigrant in the United States. Although inspired by South Asian, Middle Eastern, and North African designs, her work exists outside of a single religious or cultural experience and instead invites viewers to explore the space in between. The exhibit will run until April 30. www.cummermuseum.org