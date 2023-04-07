Florida Ballet debuts Balanchine

The Florida Ballet was founded in 1978 with the mission to enrich and inspire the cultural landscape of our community through the education and art of classical ballet. This mission is accomplished through a variety of yearly performances, child education programs including The Florida Ballet Training Center and Conservatory, community outreach programming that impacts thousands of lives throughout our city and beyond, and the continued development of Jacksonville’s professional ballet Company. Under the direction of Roberto Forleo, the Florida Ballet’s 14-member professional Company (5 men, 9 women), presents a season of performances featuring a mixture of classics, contemporary works, and world premieres from well-known masters of ballet to internationally acclaimed choreographers.