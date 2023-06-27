Help Penny find her Furever home!

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Penny is 1 yr old, super sweet and friendly! She lives in foster with other dogs and loves playing. She goes on hikes and to the beach regularly. She is good with kids, we suggest no cats. FUR SISTERS Is a non-profit rescue focusing on Animals in high kill shelters and other urgent situations. We give them loving homes, health care, and support to be the best they can be. Saving their lives gives these animals a voice!

To find out more about Toby or how to support Fur Sisters, visit: https://www.fursisters.org/