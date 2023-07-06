78º

Crafting Corder: DIY Blooming Bottle

Want to DIY and dazzle as a guest at your next party? Try this trick with Rance and Jana!

You’ll need:

- oasis foam

-real or fake flowers

-ribbon or raffia

-tissue paper

-wine bottle

Check out janelleandkate for more floral fun!

