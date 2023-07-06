Crafting Corder: DIY Blooming Bottle

Want to DIY and dazzle as a guest at your next party? Try this trick with Rance and Jana!
You’ll need:
- oasis foam
-real or fake flowers
-ribbon or raffia
-tissue paper
-wine bottle
Check out janelleandkate for more floral fun!
