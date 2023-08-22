Help Bernie find his furever home!

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Bernie is a silly, lovable 2-year-old boy. Bernie is deaf, but that doesn’t stop him from living his best life, which includes romping around outside, getting lots of treats, and making new friends! Bernie especially loves giving kisses and receiving belly rubs from his favorite people. Bernie enjoys playing with other dogs and would make a great addition to any home. He is FREE to adopt at JHS, 8464 Beach Blvd, open 7 days a week.

The Jacksonville Humane Society provides care, comfort and compassion to animals in need while engaging the hearts, hands and minds of our community to bring about an end to the killing of abandoned and orphaned shelter animals.