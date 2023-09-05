Help Toe Beans find his Furever home!

Today on Paws-ing for Pets we welcomed Toby AKA Toe Beans who is looking for his forever home! Toby is currently in foster with our friends at Fur Sisters.

If you’re looking for a furry companion who is both loving and playful, then look no further than Toe Beans! Toe Beans may start off as a bit shy, but after a few visits, he will quickly warm up to you and show his affectionate and playful side.

One of Toe Beans’ biggest joys is playing with other dogs, so he would do best in a home with another dog to play with. He has a gentle nature but loves to play rowdy with his doggie friends. And when Toe Beans is not playing, he enjoys relaxing in a fluffy bed, surrounded by his toys.

One thing to keep in mind is that Toe Beans is very scared of children, so he would be better suited to a home without kids. However, he does love treats and playing with his toys, so there is plenty of fun to be had with him.

So, if you’re looking for a furry friend to add to your life, please consider adopting Toe Beans. He’ll fill your life with love, laughter, and endless fun!

FUR SISTERS Is a non-profit rescue focusing on Animals in high kill shelters and other urgent situations. We give them loving homes, health care, and support to be the best they can be. Saving their lives gives these animals a voice!

To find out more about Toby or how to support Fur Sisters, visit: https://www.fursisters.org/