El Pegao Restaurant part of USA Today Wine and Food Experience

El Pegao Restaurant opened its doors in July 2021, we are located in 2177 Kingsley Ave and open 6 days a week. Our menu has some varieties like alcapurrias, some arroz con habichuelas, chuletas kan kan, mofongo y tostones and much more. We offer amazing drinks like the famous piña colada and sangria winner at the Sangria Fest PR 2016 and 2017. Also amazing desserts from flan to fried cheesecake. We work together with our community, working for the most needed with activities, also cooking for the military when need it and most important providing a safe and clean place to eat with your family and friends.

El Pegao and their team will be at Metropolitan Park this Saturday from 1 – 4pm for the USA Today Wine and Food experience. www.wineandfood.usatoday.com