Cooking with Lion’s Mane mushrooms

Harmony Mushroom Co Has been providing northeast Florida with exotic gourmet mushrooms since 2021. It started as a hobby mushroom grow for Noah Schleifer, and has developed into the leading provider for gourmet mushrooms for Northeast Florida. Besides growing mushrooms, Their mission is to teach others how they can grow their own food at home to create a more food-secure community. Check out more at www.harmonymushroomco.com

Lion’s Mane Crab Cakes created by Skyeler Ferris

Ingredients:

1 pound of fresh Harmony Mushroom Lion’s Mane

4 tablespoons of mayo

2 teaspoons of Dijon mustard

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons of Worcestershire sauce

½ cup of diced sweet onion

3 teaspoons of Old Bay seasoning

1 teaspoon of smoked paprika

2/3 cup of panko breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons of freshly chopped parsley

4 tablespoons of olive oil

Lemon wedges and tartar sauce for serving & garnish

Cooking:

1. Shred Lion’s Mane to resemble lump crabmeat, and then put in a skillet warmed to medium heat with a pinch of salt and a little water. Stir occasionally for 5-10 minutes until all the water has released. Set mushrooms aside to cool. Once mushrooms have cooled, squeeze out any excess water to avoid soggy crab cakes.

2. In a large bowl, combine mayo, Dijon mustard, eggs, Worcestershire sauce, onions, parsley, Old Bay seasoning, salt, pepper, and paprika.

3. Combine mushrooms and sauce, and then stir in the panko breadcrumbs. Form 4, ½ inch thick patties and set aside.

4. In a large skillet on medium heat, heat olive oil. Pan fry patties for 3 minutes on each side until golden brown. Let cool and enjoy with fresh lemon and tartar sauce.