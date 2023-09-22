Party with a Purpose with Challenge Enterprises

Saddle up, y’all! You’re cordially invited to the Uptown Hoedown - A Night of Celebration and Philanthropy hosted by Challenge Enterprises of North Florida, Inc.!

Get your tickets for September 28, 2023, as we gather at the prestigious Timuquana Country Club for a night you won’t want to miss! Join us for an unforgettable evening filled with fun, food, and music, all in support of empowering adults with disabilities. By attending the Uptown Hoedown, you become a vital part of our mission to provide adult day training, residential services, and employment opportunities for adults with disabilities in our community. Together, we can create opportunities and celebrate the achievements of these incredible individuals. Get ready for toe-tapping music, delectable cuisine, and exciting auctions featuring unique items!

For more information about the Uptown Hoedown event, tickets, sponsorship, or donation opportunities, visit

www.challengeenterprises.org/event/uptown-hoedown. Let’s come together and create a brighter future for adults with disabilities. See y’all there!