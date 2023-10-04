The Island Hop Craft Beer Fest is a great addition to the Fernandina Beach Festival Season. This event provides a way for Northeast Florida Craft Brewers to showcase their beers and entice new customers to their taprooms. This year, in addition to 20 craft breweries, there will be 5 distillers offering craft cocktails, two wine options, 10 food vendors, 10 retail shops and two bands playing throughout the day. www.islandhopcraftbeerfest.com
Fernandina beach offering sun and suds
