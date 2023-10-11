Viva La Fiesta – Jacksonville’s only Hispanic heritage festival

Get ready to experience the dynamic energy and vibrant culture of Jacksonville’s only Hispanic festival as the 5th Annual Viva La Fiesta Festival comes to life at James Weldon Johnson Park, located at 130 West Monroe St., Jacksonville, FL 32202. Join us on Saturday, October 14, 2023, from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM, as we celebrate five years of diversity, unity, and cultural richness that only Viva La Fiesta can offer.

Viva La Fiesta isn’t just a festival for the Hispanic community; it’s an inclusive celebration that welcomes everyone to immerse themselves in the heartwarming spirit of unity and diversity. This festival marks a significant milestone as it continues to hold its position as Jacksonville’s premier all- inclusive Hispanic event. Prepare to be captivated by an array of traditional Hispanic dances that reflect the colorful and dynamic nature of the culture. Indulge in delectable offerings from food trucks representing various Hispanic countries and explore the diverse offerings from local vendors. With a dedicated kids’ play area sponsored by Mayo Clinic, Viva La Fiesta ensures a family-friendly atmosphere that caters to all ages.

“Viva La Fiesta is a testament to the cultural mosaic that enriches our community,” says event organizer Yanira Cardona, owner and CEO of Yaya Productions. “We’re thrilled to continue our tradition of providing a platform where Jacksonville residents and visitors can come together in celebracion (celebration).”

Prepare to groove to the rhythm of Latin music with performances by DJ Lil Yankee and Caribe Groove, and be dazzled by the talents of renowned groups such as Venezuela Marka, Viva Panama USA, Colibri Dance, and Diva Dance Studios. The festival’s highlSiguhbtTwotilall undoubtedly be the legendary salsa sensation Charlie Aponte, formerly of El Gran Combo, whose performance is set to captivate and exhilarate the audience.

As part of the festivities, a captivating fashion show will showcase traditional and cultural outfits from various Hispanic countries, serving as a visual tribute to the diverse heritage that defines Hispanic culture. https://www.facebook.com/vivalafiestajax