Gather for Goodwill- connecting cause and community!

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

For this Thrifty Thursday, Rachael Mueller with Goodwill of North Florida is here to tell us how you can be part of the organization’s signature event, Gather for Goodwill, coming up November 15.

Goodwill of North Florida’s annual event and celebrity fashion show – now called Gather for Goodwill -- returns on Wednesday, November 15 at University of North Florida’s Adam W. Herbert University Center.

This signature luncheon, running from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., is designed to share the “Good News” about Goodwill of North Florida during a festive event, while highlighting the positive impact our mission has on the North Florida community.

At Gather for Goodwill, local leaders and media personalities will walk the catwalk wearing sustainable fashions sourced exclusively from area Goodwill of North Florida retail stores. In addition, individuals from Goodwill mission programs will be honored and their inspiring stories shared with guests.

For tickets, sponsorships or more event information, please visit Gather for Goodwill by Goodwill Industries of North Florida, Inc. (givelively.org).