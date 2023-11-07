121 Financial Credit Union | Teddies 4 Tykes

You can donate ASTM certified teddy bears at any 121FCU branch now through the end of November. The bears go to the kids and families served by the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Jacksonville. You can learn more or get an easy Amazon link at the website 121fcu.org/teddies.

