About the Merry Artists Market:

Beginning Friday, November 24, 2023. Come shop on an island paradise. Visit the Goodyear Cottage, in the historic district on Jekyll Island, for one-of-a-kind gifts made by the artists of the Jekyll Island Arts Association. You will be sure to find the most unique gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Artists will be on-site demonstrating their crafts on weekends during the event. Merry Artists Market closes December 31, 2023.

https://jekyllartists.com/merry-artists/