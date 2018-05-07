Best ways to get to The Players

The Players Championship expects about 50,000 people will show up to the tournament on Saturday and Sunday, and tens of thousands each weekday leading up to the weekend. So fans heading out to Sawgrass need to be prepared for the crowded roadways.

Tournament officials suggest using the County Road 210/Nocatee Parkway route for the fastest, least congested path to the tournament. General parking passes should use 5387 Palm Valley Road, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, for GPS address.

St. Johns County Deputies along with Jacksonville police and the Florida Highway Patrol will help direct traffic.

REAL-TIME TRAFFIC: Interactive traffic map of major routes to/from Sawgrass

Perhaps the best way to avoid that -- and cut down on the traffic -- is to carpool.

“Four for Free” is a parking pass allowing fans who carpool to park for free Thursday through Sunday. Fans can download the parking pass at The Players website, but a new pass must be downloaded and printed for each day.

For more detailed parking information and other options for transportation like Uber, click here.