Plenty of safety protocols mean slow start as training camp opens for Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Tuesday, Jaguars veteran players reported to TIAA Bank Field for the first day of training camp.

With new safety protocols put in place to look for COVID-19, training camp looks more different than it ever has.

Players got their first introduction into how the 2020 football season will look on Tuesday. Jaguars players arrived with masks on and checked in. They were then tested before leaving the facility. The whole process — showing up, checking in, being tested and then leaving — was less than 20 mins for the majority of players.

Players will participate in COVID-19 testing and education for the first week of training camp. The Jaguars announced that two players had been added to their reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, including starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor.

As veterans across the league report to training camp, here’s a look at the first six days. pic.twitter.com/NSvGnCm75F — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) July 28, 2020

Once players have tested negative multiple times, they will be allowed to enter the facility to participate in physicals and equipment fittings.

The second week of training camp for players will consist of conditioning. Without the traditional organized team activities and minicamps, players will need time to get reacclimated to the rigors of football.

The following week, the Jaguars will be allowed to take players outside for football-related activities and walkthroughs.

The Jaguars won’t have to make their first cuts until Aug.16 but until the roster is trimmed the team will have to split up into different groups for workouts.