Former Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette headed to Buccaneers

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Former Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette.
Former Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette. (AP Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – That didn’t take long.

Leonard Fournette is headed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after reaching an agreement in principle with the team on Wednesday night. The former Jaguars running back, who was released by the team that drafted him in a surprising move on Monday, cleared waivers Tuesday making him a free agent.

The NFL Network and ESPN first reported the news. Fournette tweeted out a photo of him in a Buccaneers jersey.

