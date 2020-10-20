News4Jax Super 10: Trinity Christian makes jump after solid win on the road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The eighth installment of the News4Jax Super 10 poll for the 2020 high school football season.

It will be published each Tuesday during the season. All games this week are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.

For a look at how all schools are doing this season, check out the team-by-team schedules and results. Make sure to check out the complete schedule below due to several adjustments this week.

(Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification)

1. (2) Bolles, (5-1), Class 4A

Last week: d. Baker County, 33-14.

This week: at University Christian (2-3), 7:30 p.m.

Glance: The Bulldogs handled previously unbeaten Baker County and kept the machine rolling along. They visit a UC team this week that beat them for the first time ever in Week 1 last year at the Bold City Showcase.

2. (1) Bartram Trail, (5-1), Class 8A

Last week: d. Nease, 42-13.

This week: vs. Oakleaf (4-2).

Glance: Another game of the season contender this week for the Bears, who ran their winning streak over Nease to 12 in Week 7. The lone loss on the schedule was a 25-point defeat to Plantation American Heritage. Facing a red-hot Oakleaf squad is a significant test for the Bears.

3. (6) Trinity Christian (4-1), Class 3A

Last week: d. Plantation American Heritage, 3-0.

This week: at Lee (4-0), 6 p.m.

Glance: The most impressive win of the season by an area team was delivered last week by the Conquerors, on the road at nationally ranked Heritage. On a night when the Trinity offense managed just 53 total yards, the defense was a monster. DE Johnathan Goddard had the best game of his career (9 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks) and Christian Ellis had a pick and crunchtime fumble recovery that set up the winning points, a field goal by Caleb Stevenson.

4. (4) Lee (4-0), Class 6A

Last week: d. Columbia, 38-21.

This week: vs. Trinity Christian (4-1), 6 p.m.

Glance: The Generals walloped the rival Tigers on the road last week and stayed perfect. Granted, the bulk of Lee’s opponents who typically have solid seasons (Columbia, Mandarin and Ribault) have struggled, but the Generals have a tough test this week against a surging Trinity.

5. (5) Oakleaf (4-2), Class 8A

Last week: d. Mandarin, 35-12.

This week: at Bartram Trail (5-1).

Glance: Knights took the Mustangs apart last week as QB Walter Simmons III and Co. found a rhythm and never got out of it. Arguably the most challenging regular season opponent — from Florida — is on tap this week for the Knights.

6. (3) Baker County (5-1), Class 5A

Last week: lost to Bolles, 33-14.

This week: at West Nassau (2-5).

Glance: Wildcats took their first loss of the season last week, but that doesn’t overshadow what has been a dominant start. Baker County had given up just 26 points all season prior to the Bolles game.

7. (7) Fleming Island (4-1), Class 7A

Last week: d. First Coast, 27-7.

This week: at Gainesville Buchholz (3-1).

Glance: The Golden Eagles bounced back from a tough OT loss to Oakleaf with a convincing win over the Buccaneers. This week’s opponent, Buchholz, is always a tough opponent.

8. (8) Baldwin (6-0), Class 3A

Last week: d. Fort White, 40-0.

This week: Off.

Glance: The Indians are rolling toward and unbeaten regular season, with only games against Yulee (Oct. 30) and Middleburg (Nov. 6) standing in the way. Among their six wins, four have come over playoff teams from 2019.

9. (10) Sandalwood (5-0), Class 8A

Last week: d. Ocala Trinity Catholic, 17-14.

This week: at Mandarin (1-4).

Glance: The Saints keep on winning. They’re off to their best start since opening 5-0 in 2016 and have a shot match their 6-0 open in 2015. The defense has been rock solid much of the season and QB Chris Calhoun is thriving.

10. (9) Fletcher (4-1), Class 7A

Last week: Off, game canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

This week: Off, game canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Glance: Senators will now have missed consecutive games due to a COVID-19 surge within the school, with a game this week at Creekside wiped off and a game against Buchholz canceled last week.

On the bubble: Clay (5-0, Class 5A); Creekside (4-2, Class 7A); Hilliard (5-0, Class 1A); Ponte Vedra (5-1, Class 6A); St. Augustine (3-2, Class 6A); Suwannee (5-2, Class 5A).

Week 8 schedule

FLORIDA

Friday, Oct. 23 (all games 7 p.m. unless indicated)

Baker County (5-1) at West Nassau (2-5)

Bolles (5-1) at University Christian (2-3), 7:30 p.m.

Branford (4-1) at Interlachen (4-2), 7:30 p.m.

Central Florida Christian (3-1) at Cedar Creek Christian (2-4)

Clay (5-0) at Middleburg (0-6)

Columbia (0-4) at Wakulla (4-1), 7:30 p.m.

Crescent City (0-5) at Mount Dora Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Daytona Beach Father Lopez (3-2) at NFEI (0-5)

Englewood (1-4) at Stanton (0-4), 6 p.m.

Fernandina Beach (5-2) at Hilliard (5-0)

First Coast (2-2) at Atlantic Coast (2-3)

Fleming Island (5-1) at Gainesville Buchholz (3-1), 7:30 p.m.

Fletcher (4-1) at Creekside (4-2), canceled due to COVID-19

Gainesville Eastside (0-5) at Orange Park (2-4)

Gainesville PK Yonge at Fort White (0-4), 7:30 p.m.

Leesburg First Academy (0-6) at Eagle’s View (4-2)

Matanzas (2-3) at Lyman (1-4)

Mayo Lafayette (3-3) at Joshua Christian (0-3)

Menendez (2-3) at Ridgeview (5-1)

Nease (1-4) at St. Augustine (3-2)

Oakleaf (4-2) at Bartram Trail (5-1)

Palatka (0-7) at Bradford (3-4), 7:30 p.m.

Pierson Taylor (3-2) at Keystone Heights (4-1), 7:30 p.m.

Ponte Vedra (5-1) at Suwannee (5-2), 7:30 p.m.

Providence (4-2) at Episcopal (3-2)

Raines (2-3) at Yulee (2-4)

Ribault (1-4) at White (3-3), 6 p.m.

Sandalwood (5-0) at Mandarin (1-4), 6 p.m.

Trinity Christian (4-1) at Lee (4-0), 6 p.m.

Union County (4-2) at Hawthorne (4-1), 7:30 p.m.

Westside (3-2) at Valdosta (2-2), 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24

Wolfson (0-6) at Christ’s Church (4-0)

Off: Baldwin, Bishop Kenny, Bishop Snyder, Creekside, Flagler Palm Coast, Fletcher, Jackson, Parker, Paxon, Zarephath Academy.

GEORGIA

Friday, Oct. 23

Coffee (5-1) at Ware County (5-0), 7:30 p.m.*

Glynn Academy (3-3) at South Effingham (0-5), 7:30*

Pierce County (4-1) at Brantley County (0-6), 7:30 p.m.*

Statesboro (1-4) at Brunswick (4-2), 7:30 p.m.

Off: Camden County, Charlton County.

Region games indicated by an *