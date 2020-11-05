High school football 2020: Five playoff matchups on tap for Friday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s the final week of the high school football regular season and the first glimpse of the adjusted state playoffs. Most teams are wrapping up their regular seasons, but several will kick off their postseason schedule this week. There are two play-in playoff games on Thursday night and five on Friday.

We’ve picked the two best regular season games and all the playoff games to watch on Fri day night. The full schedule is below. All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated.

Friday’s regular season games to watch

Suwannee (6-2) at Baker County (7-1): The Wildcats won this game last year, 30-21. Suwannee’s losses have been to high quality opponents (Madison County and Buchholz). QB Jaquez Moore has been a dual-threat player, passing for 1,020 yards and 12 TDs, and rushing for 884 yards and 15 TDs. The Bulldogs' defense has been porous at times this year, can they slow down a battery of Wildcats runners (Scooby Graham, Carson Crawford, Cam Smith and Jamarian Baker)? Baker County’s lone loss was to area No. 1 Bolles.

Clay (7-0) at Oakleaf (5-3): The resurgent Blue Devils can polish off their season of redemption with an upset here. Clay was 1-9 a year ago and can claim Clay County bragging rights with a victory over the Knights. Clay’s two big weapons are in the backfield, QB Tre Griner (1,037 passing yards, 53 rushing yards, 19 total TDs) and RB Al’querious Ray (1,414 rushing yards, 20 TDs). WR D’maurion Frazier (493 receiving yards, 6 TDs) is the top aerial target. Oakleaf has similar threats, QB Walter Simmons III (1,424 passing yards, 413 rushing yards, 17 total TDs), RB Adrian Grey (921 rushing yards, 6 TDs) and WR Terrance Anthony (639 receiving yads, 7 TDs) and ATH Cobie Bates (603 receiving yards, 7 TDs). The difference here is quality in competition. Oakleaf has faced a rugged schedule (Buchholz, Lowndes, Camden County, Fleming Island, Bartram Trail), while Clay has just one win over a team at .500 or better (Ridgeview). Will that make a difference here?

Friday’s playoff games to watch

Region 1-6A, Play-in game, Round 1: Englewood (2-5) at Columbia (1-5), 7:30 p.m.

Up next: The winner will host Ponte Vedra in the Round 2 play-in game on Nov. 13.

Glance: While it certainly has not been a typical season in Columbia, the Tigers are better than their record indicates. The combined records of Columbia’s opponents this season — 31-6. For the Rams, this is a major opportunity. The last time that Englewood reached the playoffs was in 1998. The Tigers have been to the playoffs every season since 2011 and won at least a game in all but two of those years. Englewood is led by junior ATH Rashaud Clark, who has seven TD catches and a kick return for a score. Columbia will look to get its second win behind QB Bronsen Tillotson, who led the Tigers to a wild win over North Miami Beach last week.

Region 1-3A, Play-in game, Round 1: Episcopal (4-2) at Wolfson (0-7), 6 p.m.

Up next: The winner will travel to face Interlachen on Nov. 13 in the regional quarterfinals.

Glance: The Eagles won their first state playoff game in program history last season and will no doubt be favored to add No. 2 here. RB Ershod Jasey (782 rushing yards, 12 TDs), TE Nick Elksnis (355 receiving yards, 4 TDs) and QB Tucker Tomberlin (1,102 passing yards, 10 TDs) lead Episcopal. There’s actually a relatively clear path for Episcopal to the regional semifinals. Wolfson is making its first playoff visit since 2006 and attempting to win its first playoff game since 1978.

Region 1-2A, Play-in game, Round 1: Quincy Munroe (8-0) at University Christian (3-4), 7:30 p.m.

Up next: The winner will host Aucilla Christian on Nov. 13 in the regional quarterfinals.

Glance: The records suggest a mismatch and that’s likely how it will play out — in favor of UC. The last team UC played an unbeaten team from Class 2A (Foundation Academy on Oct. 16) it won in a 35-0 shellacking. The Christians are battle-tested and built to play on deep into the postseason. Munroe has faced a slew of smaller schools. UC is paced by QB Desirrio Riles, ATH Orel Gray and RB Joseph Carter. The Christians have not lost a playoff opener since 2011.

Region 3-1A, Play-in game, Round 1: Hamilton County (2-5) at Fort White (0-6), 7:30 p.m.

Up next: The winner will travel to face Branford on Nov. 13 in the regional quarterfinals.

Glance: It has been a difficult season for the Indians, who got a late start and have been hammered with three shutout losses. Only one game (a 28-26 loss to Taylor County) has been within a possession. This isn’t an unwinnable game though. Fort White won this battle last season (21-7).

Region 4-1A, Play-in game, Round 1: Bronson (5-4) at Crescent City (0-7), 7:30 p.m.

Up next: The winner will host Wildwood on Nov. 13 in the regional quarterfinals.

Glance: The Raiders have two playoff wins since 2000, one of those in 2018. They just haven’t been able to find consistency this season. Crescent City has allowed 35 points or more in all seven games. Could their first win come here?

Week 10 full schedule

FLORIDA

Thursday, Nov. 5

Bartram Trail (7-1) at Raines (3-4), 6 p.m.

Bolles (6-1) at Daytona Beach Mainland (4-1)

Newberry (8-1) at Paxon (3-4), canceled

Jackson (4-3) at Sandalwood (5-2), 6 p.m.

Trinity Christian (6-1) at Ribault (1-5), 6 p.m.

Playoffs

Region 1-5A, Play-in game, Round 1: Westside (4-3) at Yulee (2-6), 7:30 p.m.

Region 1-5A, Play-in game, Round 1: White (4-4) at Bishop Kenny (1-6)

Friday, Nov. 6

Atlantic Coast (2-5) at Nease (1-6)

Baldwin (7-0) at Middleburg (0-8)

Clay (7-0) at Oakleaf (5-3)

Creekside (4-3) at Ponte Vedra (5-3)

Flagler Palm Coast (3-3) at Hagerty (4-3)

Interlachen (4-4) at St. Joseph (1-6)

Keystone Heights (6-1) at Union County (5-3), 7:30 p.m.

Mandarin (3-4) at Fletcher (4-1), 6 p.m.

Menendez (3-4) at Matanzas (4-3)

NFEI (1-6) at Dixie County (5-2), 7:30 p.m.

Ridgeview (6-2) at West Nassau (3-6)

St. Augustine (5-2) at Palatka (1-8)

Suwannee (6-2) at Baker County (7-1)

Young Kids in Motion (3-2) at Stanton (1-5), 6 p.m.

Zarephath Academy (1-6) at Hilliard (7-0)

Playoffs

Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs

Class 3A

Class A

Off: Fernandina Beach, Fleming Island, First Coast, Paxon.

GEORGIA

Friday, Nov. 6

Charlton County (3-4, 1-2) at Irwin County (5-2, 3-0), 7:30 p.m.*

Long County (0-8, 0-2) at Pierce County (5-1, 1-0), 7:30 p.m.*

Richmond Hill (7-1, 4-0) at Glynn Academy (5-3, 3-1), 7:30 p.m.*

Tift County (2-4, 0-1) at Camden County (4-4, 0-0), 7:30 p.m.*

Region games indicated by an *

Off: Brunswick, Ware County.