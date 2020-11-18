Jaguars fans have good reason to vote ex-player Ngakoue to Pro Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s now better than ever to root for former Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

Well, not necessarily root for Ngakoue, but at least vote for him to make the Pro Bowl.

A Reddit user named Anuglyman started the reminders this week as voting for the Pro Bowl opened and flooded subreddits with them on Tuesday, asking fans all over to do their part to send him to the league’s all-star game.

There’s very good reason for that, and it’s as petty as you may think.

Jacksonville traded Ngakoue to the Vikings prior to the season for second- and fifth-round picks in the 2021 NFL draft. Minnesota then traded Ngakoue to the Ravens after six games.

The Vikings aren’t completely off the hook after sending him away.

Part of the trade parameters were that the fifth-round selection could become a fourth-round pick if Ngakoue makes the Pro Bowl. If Ngakoue makes the Pro Bowl and his team wins the Super Bowl, that pick then jumps to a third-round selection. So, the Vikings could potentially see a player that they had for six games cost them second- and third-round picks.

Talk about spite.

Anuglyman’s headline reads: “Jags fan asking for your help in screwing over the Vikings by voting Ngakoue to the Pro Bowl. If Ngakoue makes the Pro Bowl, the 5th the Vikings gave us, jumps up to a 4th (and potentially a third if he makes the probowl and the Ravens win the SB).”

Jaguars fans can do their part by casting a Pro Bowl vote here.