Jaguars draft ’21: Handing out the grades for Urban Meyer’s first draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The NFL draft is over and the Jaguars added nine players to their roster over the last three days. What were some of the better things to emerge from this draft for the Jaguars? Let’s take a look.

Overall: A-

The skinny: Jacksonville landed a franchise quarterback, a running back who coach Urban Meyer hopes can become a Percy Harvin Lite, and three Day 2 picks who all have starter-caliber potential. The final day added two pieces on the defensive line that should add some depth to that unit. Sixth-round receiver Jalen Camp is physical and fast.

Best pick

Any draft that includes Trevor Lawrence is a home run. Start there. He’s a franchise quarterback and the most visible player who has ever slipped on a Jaguars jersey.

What we liked

Lawrence, obviously. RB Travis Etienne was a hellacious player at Clemson and has big play ability. He’s a mismatch lining up wide. The Day 2 selections of OT Walker Little and S Andre Cisco are potential high yield moves. The thing that immediately jumps out is the time that both have missed. Cisco tore an ACL two games into his 2020 season. Little opted out of 2020 after missing almost all of his 2019 year with a knee injury. So, yes, those are relevant concerns. But Cisco said he’s ahead of schedule in returning, and Little is healthy and ready to go. Cisco was a wrecking ball in the secondary at Syracuse. He had 13 interceptions in 24 career games. Those two are going to see significant time for the team. Could Little be the long-term answer at either tackle spot? He was a legitimate first-round prospect early in his career.

Ad

Question marks

Ad