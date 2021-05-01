Jaguars draft ’21: Day 3 begins with defensive line help

Defensive lineman Jay Tufele of the USC Trojans after defeating the Arizona Wildcats 41-14 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars opened Day 3 of the NFL draft by addressing the defensive line, taking tackle Jay Tufele out of Southern California with the first pick of the fourth round.

Tufele (6-2, 305 pounds) should move in to the defensive front rotation, an area that coach Urban Meyer said needs to be the team’s strength. Tufele didn’t play in 2020 due to opting out due to COVID-19 issues. His sister, Noreen, was seriously impacted by the virus, nearly dying after contracting it, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Tufele was solid when he did play in 2018-19, amassing 65 total tackles, 11 for loss and 7.5 sacks.

Tufele is the third straight draft choice of the Jaguars to have either opted out of the 2020 season or miss most of it due to injury.

The Jaguars focused on the secondary in the second day, taking cornerback Tyson Campbell in the second round and safety Andre Cisco in the third. Cisco missed all but two games with a torn ACL. Offensive tackle Walker Little missed his 2019 season with a knee injury and opted out of playing in 2020.

