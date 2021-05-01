Jaguars draft ’21: Team adds WR Jalen Camp in sixth round

Wide receiver Jalen Camp of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets runs a route during the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium on Bobby Bowden Field on September 12, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Seminoles 16 to 13. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars wrapped up their final day of NFL draft selections, taking Georgia Tech receiver Jalen Camp in the sixth round on Saturday afternoon.

Barring a trade, Jacksonville will finish coach Urban Meyer and general manager Trent Baalke’s first draft with nine players, with quarterback Trevor Lawrence the only no-doubt Day 1 starter among those selections.

Camp (6-2, 226 pounds) had 48 career receptions for 808 yards and five touchdowns in his career with the Yellow Jackets. He’s fast, clocking a 4.43 time in the 40-yard dash during his Pro Day.

Most of Meyer and Baalke’s picks went for depth and high ceiling players, three of whom opted out or didn’t play in 2020 due to injury.

The final day addressed the defensive line (USC tackle Jay Tufele and edge, UAB’s Jordan Smith) and tight end (Ohio State’s Luke Farrell).

Tufele was likely a Day 2 pick had he played last season but dropped to the Jaguars in the fourth round after opting out due to COVID-19 concerns as members of his family became seriously ill from it.

Left tackle Walker Little (opt-out) and safety Andre Cisco (torn ACL) are potential starters at some point for the Jaguars.

